LAUTECH students, driver die as bus catches fire in Osun

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Three persons were burnt to death in a road accident that occurred at Ojutu neighborhood of Ilobu in Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State.

Two final year students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, Oyo State and driver of the 18-seater bus died in the accident.

It was gathered that the Mazda bus exploded in flames at high speed, killing the three victims instantly while injuring five others with various degrees of injuries.

The Osun Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Mrs. Agnes Ogungbemi, confirming the incident on Thursday, said it was caused by speeding and a loss of control.

She noted that while some of the injured persons were taken to Uniosun Teaching Hospital in Osogbo, others were taken to a private hospital in the city.

Mrs. Ogungbemi stated that the police received the three cell phones that were found at the scene.

