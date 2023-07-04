AWC, ADPRA to begin online programmes at Nasarawa University

Favour Ishember, Abuja

African Women Conference (AWC), African Disease Prevention and Research Development Institute (ADPRA)

and Nasarawa State University plan to launch online teaching of courses.

This is as the group has already developed curricula and outlined timelines for certificate and diploma courses ahead of commencement expected soon.

Some of the certificate programmes include Introduction to gender studies, entrepreneurial leadership, transformational leadership, strategic planning, emotional intelligence, fish farming and culture, as well as online business network.

For the diploma program, crisis management, leadership style, as well as leadership and innovation courses will be taught online.

Other courses are women and leadership challenges in Africa, leadership and team building, long essay, snail production,

computer literacy, fashion and designing.

Co-convener, Africa Women Conference, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists over the weekend, said that the trio just arose from a meeting where various aspects of the online programme such as course lecturers, fees structure, course structure, and the timeline for the program’s launch had been finalised.

According to her, lecturers have already been assigned to all courses and the programme would make use of module and live classrooms for lectures, along with Zoom and Google Classroom platforms for teaching.

She also stated that final takeoff of the programme would be sufficiently made public through advertisements on social media, national dailies, and radio jingles.

Allaying fears that epileptic power supply would constitute learning challenges, Ahmadu said that the university has assured that it boasts “necessary resources and infrastructure to deliver the courses on time”.

The faciliy include three standard studios equipped with solar inverters and generators for conducting lectures, and computer-based tests would be used for assessments.