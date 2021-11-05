Champion Newspapers Limited
ASCSN’s Okon emerges TUC first national deputy president

National Deputy President TUC, Tommy Okon.
UFOMBA UZUEGBU

 

National President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Tommy Okon has emerged as the first National Deputy President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).

Okon’s emergence followed the unanimous votes he got from the National Administrative Council (NAC), the Central Working Committee (CWC) and the National Executive Council (NEC) at their separate meetings held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He was a two-term unit chairman of ASCSN at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

As a seasoned labour leader, Okon has attended International Labour Organisation (ILO) conferences in Geneva, Switzerland, for more than 20 years and is abreast with contemporary industrial relations best practices at the global level including the structures and workings of the Trade Unions in line with ILO standards.

He is also the Vice-Chairman of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council.

 

 

