Armed Forces Remembrance Day:Women affairs Minster reiterates commitment to care for widows and families of fallen heroes

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen OFR, KSG has reiterated her commitment to the care and welfare of families of fallen military men.

The Minister made this commitment Monday, in her office when Nigeria Legion Emblem Committee towards the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, 2022 came to decorate her and other principal officers of the Ministry with the emblem of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, coming up on the 15th of January, 2021.

Tallen, who disclosed that Nigeria Legion is very dear to her heart as she fully appreciates the sacrifices being made to take care of the dependants of the fallen heroes, said “my Ministry is fully committed to supporting the Nigerian Legion to cater for widows and children of fallen soldiers.

She declared further: “I don’t joke with issues of widows either.” She pledged to always have the widows of the fallen soldiers in mind in all the palliatives being given by her Ministry” including the upcoming one this December.”

The Minister aurged her audience to note that part of the mandate of her Ministry is to cater for widows and children.

Earlier in his remarks, the Secretary General of the Nigerian Legion, retired Group Captain Kayode Abe expressed gratitude to the Honourable Minister for her generous support for the Legion over the years.

According to the Legionnaire, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR had directed all Ministries, Department and Agencies of Government and private organizations to show respect for the demised officers and men of the armed forces and support their widows and families because their supreme sacrifice was to keep Nigeria together as a country.