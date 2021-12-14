Rebuilding demolished structures: You may have to pay for demolition process if illegality is not checked, FCTA warned

Favour Ishember,Abuja

Authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) have called on those who engaged in the illegality of rebuilding demolished structures to considered the economic implications on government who often undertake the demolition exercise, and will be asked to pay for demolition process.

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, who expressed concern and worries over the rate at which residents were rebuilding demolished illegal structures, especially at Gwarimpa and Mpape, decried the infractions and warned that the administration would not hesitate to revisit the areas, if the lawlessness continue.

Attah noted that while the administration is putting on human face in the sanitation exercise, those who are engaged in the illegality of rebuilding the structures,have not considered the economic implications on government who often undertake the demolition exercise.

He stated that the Ministers of the Federal Capital Territory were saddened by the negative development which is very conspicuous in Gwarimpa and Mpape, where illegal structures were hitherto removed to ease out traffic.

In the words of Attah:” the residents have erroneously assumed that the demolition squad had shut down for the year. However, he assured that the illegalities would be tackled without any notice”

” We have gone round Monitored and observed that most of the places we cleared some months ago, especially in Gwarimpa and Mpape is already in a bad shape.

” Many people are begining to rebuild with an extreme shock, believing that we have closed shop for the year. The two Ministers of the FCT and the administration spent huge amount of money in cleaning the city.

” The people in Mpape are rebuilding and conscripting the road. The development control staff are marking , but the people are not minding the markings and they are rebuilding.

” We are going to come back, we may even work on Christmas day if the illegality persists. We appeal to these people, because we are going back there to remove all the illegalities”, he Attah said.

It may be recall that the Minister of FCT , Malam Muhammad Musa Bello warned that violators of the Abuja master plan may have to pay for the expenses incurred during demolition excersie