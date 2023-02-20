Apostle Sam C Godwin releases prophecies during crossover 2023, warns that there will be great problem in CBN, came to pass

Watch Video

In a world that is perilous and filled with material conscious people, the need to have faith and focus on God becomes imperative and imminent, though the world might be going irreligious, that doesn’t mean that God is not speaking through his servants or manifesting for people to believe that God is still what he said he is which is Magnificent. One of the vessels that God has been using to show his presence is Apostle Samuel Chidiebere Godwin.

Portharcourt based pastor, Apostle Sam C Godwin, the Founder and the General Overseer of “Revival Intercessors Ministries Int’l Inc” a man of God with humility, Integrity and sincerity, a prophet of God to nations, living the life of Christ, gave some prophecy on 31st December 2022 on Cross Over service, talking about the state of the nation. Among his prophecies, he emphatically warned that there will be a great problem in Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) that will affect the entire system in CBN, some people in Nigeria will be affected. He therefore gave a message of hope that God will preserve the innocent and God will use it to shake a system that will be a blessing to the poor.

The cleric has yet again proven his call as a true man of God with the Fulfillment of prophecies. This is not the first time the cleric, Apostle Samuel Godwin is releasing prophecies that comes to pass. The last election that was held in 2019, he prophecy that Muhammadu Buhari will the election but Nigerians will suffer

