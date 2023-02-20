Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Court bars INEC from using MC Oluomo to distribute election materials

Latest News
By Peter
13
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

In a recent development, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos has acceded to the request of the Labour Party (LP) to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from employing the services of Musliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, the Chairman of the Lagos Parks and Garages, to distribute election materials in Lagos.

The LP had sought a court order to bar MC Oluomo, a prominent figure in the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), from participating in the distribution of electoral materials, citing concerns over his alleged association with political violence and thuggery.

Details later…

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Continue Reading
Peter 8872 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

NDLEA intercepts Europe-bound 58kg cocaine, meth at Lagos,…

SERAP sues Buhari over ‘unlawful ban on old N500, N1,000…

EFCC debunks alleged raid on Tinubu’s residence, recovery of…

Alleged criminalities/human rights abuses: Soludo calls on…

1 of 1,413