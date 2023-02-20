Kubanah Whisky brand ambassadors, Nasty Blaq, Nosa Rex, Destiny Etico, visit distributors at Trade Fair

Barely a year now, the management of MP Master Piece Company, makers of skirt brandy, decided to increase its production portfolio when it launched into the production of Kubanah Whisky, a local made whisky produced with international standard.

Recently, Nigerian actors and actress, who are the brand ambassadors of the product accompanied the media and company’s team during their visit to Trade Fair market to get feedback from distributors of Kubanah Whisky on market demand of the product.

Speaking to selected journalists during the visit to Trade Fair market in Lagos, one of the distributors of Kubanah Whisky, Chief Donatus Elebu, said: “I have been selling Kubanah Whisky for a very long time. It is the best produced Nigerian whiskey with international standard. And because of its standard, I have some customers from South Africa who are demanding it and I have been exporting it to them and they appreciate it. We encourage the company to produce more because demand is increasing on a daily basis”.

Another distributor is Chief Ogochukwu Enedu, who told the media that Kubanah Whisky was doing well in the market

Enedu said, “I bought 2,000 cartons which is 4,000 parks and I have sold more than 1,700 parks. My customers, who are buying it, have not complained about the product. Some of my customers are coming from outside Lagos to buy; of course, I have other branches”.

The Chairman, CEO, MP Master Piece, Emeka Ike, makers of Skirt brand and Kubanah Whisky. “We’re live in Trade Fair market to see how our distributors are marketing our product, Kubanah Whisky in the market and the level of demand of our product which is now one year we started producing it. The response we gathered is very much encouraging, I’m happy because the product is seen everywhere in the market. Our distributors have told us that the product is good and of international standard”.

Ike said further that in all the states where Kubanah Whisky is distributed, we are encouraged with the rate of sells and demand in the market. Owerri, Ondo, Kogi and the rest of them, you can see Kubanah in most Shoprites outlets, Spar supper market, Global super market and Justrite super market, and many others. I advise my customers to drink responsibly.

In addition, Nasty Blaq, who is one of the brand ambassador of Kubanah Whiskey, said, “we are live in Trade Fair market for one and only reason, Kubanah Whisky and it is now one year with success. We are here to see the level market acceptance of the brand. We met distributors who have commended the whisky and they are asking for more supply of it. As brand ambassador to Kubanah Whisky, I talk about it anywhere I go, and I don’t just talk about it, I consume the brand too”.

In the same vein, actress Destiny Etico, another brand ambassador to Kubanah Whisky said, “We are here in Trade Fair on behalf of Kubanah Whisky to meet the distributors of the brand. Surprisingly, their view is overwhelming. Everybody seems to like the brand. It’s actually one of the best Nigerian made whiskeys. So, we are really excited about that”.

Nosa Rex, also a brand ambassador to Kubanah Whisky, stated:. “The brand is one year in the market, and we are here in Trade Fair market to see the distributors and know how the product is accepted. So, we came to appreciate them for all their efforts. So far, so good, the brand is spreading and we encourage them to do more”.

