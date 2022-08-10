APM Presidential candidate congratulates the party on a successful State Congress*

The Presidential candidate of Allied People’s Movement,(APM), *His Excellency Dr Solomon Uchenna Winning* has congratulated the party for a successful State Congress.

Dr. Solomon in a congratulatory message through his media office on Sunday, described the congress as free, fair and credible.

“I heartily congratulate all the newly elected party officers in the just concluded state congresses of The Allied People’s Movement (APM).

“I share this common belief in your suitability for piloting the affairs of our party, from this very important juncture.

He advised newly to do their best to deliver the mandate and live up to the expectations of the people of Nigeria and also to the teeming members of Allied People’s Movement (APM).

“The party having conducted and concluded the Congresses across board,has drawn the envies of the opposition parties in the country and sent jitters down their spines, He said.

*Dr. Solomon Uchenna Winning* advised the newly elected party officers to extend their sacrifices, cooperation and abiding love to all members. That they will get all the needed support to succeed.

“Posterity will recognise your great sacrifices”.

“With Alhaji Musa Mohammed Bagana( BOT CHAIRMAN)

Hon. Frank Oruwa ( CHAIRMAN NCPC)

Hon. Amb. Grace Newman ( SEC NCPC)

And everyone Who contributed in one way or to the other to the success of the congress, our great party is good to go for general elections.

“I am confident that our great party The Allied People’s Movement (APM) would be full of programs and activities. We will also have glorious and strategic campaigns that will propel us to resounding success at the end of the general elections in 2023,” he said.

The Presidential Candidate further wished the new state executives success in discharging their responsibilities.

*Dr. Solomon Winning Media Directorate.*

