RUWOF graduates new batch of trainees as BoT calls for more support

In its continued efforts at helping to elevate poverty among rural communities amid empowerment of the indigents, Rural Widows and Orphans Foundation (RUWOF) have graduated a new set of trainees who have completed their apprenticeship and internships in its training facility.

Among those who graduated from RUWOF’s Skill Acquisition Center are the trainees from its Laundry Department. The grandaunts had a 12 months intensive drilling in the arts and management of laundry business.

RUWOF is a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) that was founded in 1998. The organization was registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission in 2006, Federal Ministry of women Affairs in 2007, the National Council of women Society as well as World Association of NGOS.

Part of the aims and objectives of RUWOF include the alleviation of plight of the neglected indigent widows, orphans and the vulnerable in the rural communities through sustainable livelihood empowerment programmes in the areas of skills acquisition, medical attention programmes, shelter provision (using the cheapest and durable materials), literacy classes, rural agriculture and advocacy. The organization have branches in Nigeria’s rural communities in Nigeria including Imo State, Plateau States, Federal Capital Territory Abuja as well as a contact centre in Ghana.

Among the latest batch of grandaunts from the RUWOF training facility includes My Luis Uwajumogu from Umuanunun Nsu, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State. Mr Francis Ofonogu who is from the same community had earlier completed his training and subsequently employed by the centre as an instructor.

Speaking at the recent graduation ceremony, Chairman of RUWOF Board of Trustees (BoT) Dr Hilary Ibe advised youths to strive towards acquiring relevant skills as one of the veritable ways of ensuring for a better future.

Besides, Dr Ibe said that there is the urgent need for youths to be meaningfully engaged against the backdrop of the current wave of insecurity in the country which can be traced to idol minds that are often misguided into engaging in the abuse of drugs and other dangerous substances.

According to him, the future is bright for those who resolve to engage in productive ventures even as he assured that RUWOF will continue to partner relevant agencies and organizations in providing guidance, training and support for the discerning youths.

He revealed that RUWOF is currently in partnership with such organizations as National Institute for Tropical Agriculture ( IITA) on Vitamin A bio-fortified yellow cassava programme, Federal Ministry of women Affairs on palliative to cushion the impact of the harsh economic situations among Nigerians as well as Tophiro Nigeria Ltd on medical supplies for RUWOF’s rural mobile clinic programmes for the vulnerable and indigents.

Dr Ibe however appealed for help from donor agencies and individuals saying that “We still needs equipment to equip our skill acquisition centre like the bakery unit which requires baking oven and flour mixer, the aundry unit which requires electric industrial washing machine, washing drier machine and finance to operate our medical unit”.

For a better society