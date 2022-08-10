Presidency seeks more media partnership in nation building

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has solicited for continued partnership with the media in order to help the government and citizens realise the Nigeria of their dream.

Mr Adesina said this Tuesday at State House, Abuja, when he received the Ace Leadership Award presented to him by the management of Love FM 104.5 Abuja as part of its Merit Awards 2022. The Award ceremony proper had earlier taken place in June.

While expressing his appreciation to the organisation for considering him worthy of the award, Adesina said:

“The media should partner with the government instead of being adversaries. What you find in the media at times is that they are so adversarial to government, which does not have to be. This is our country and we don’t have any other one.

“If they send the country into a tailspin through too much criticism, even the media won’t even be able to do its work. So, we should always bear in mind that it is our country and whatever we make of it is what we get.”

Presenting the award, the representative of Love FM, Ewuzie Anele Lilian, expressed the organisation’s pride in the work of Mr Adesina as a journalist, having got to the peak of his career through dint of hard work:

“We are happy to identify with you because we know how you started. You rose through the ladder and here you are, still doing the media work. We know it is not everybody that will accept what you are doing.”

She assured the spokesman of the support of Love FM despite some reports that suggest otherwise. “Sometimes we criticise you, we learnt that from you anyway. Before you got here, you were criticising others. We have come to say congratulations despite all that has happened. We are proud at the level you have reached and pray that God will sustain you and give you more wisdom to deal with the challenges associated with the job,” she added according to a statement by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director (Information).

