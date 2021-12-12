APC govs hail Uzodinma at 63

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the platform of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have felicitated with the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma who turned 63 on Sunday, December 12 2021.

In a statement signed Sunday in Abuja, by the chairman of the forum and Kebbi state governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, acknowledged and commended governor Uzodinma’s leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of the APC.

Governor Bagudu said: “Along with the people of Imo State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC.

“We also acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Imo State as well as at the national level.

“As Governor of Imo State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics.”

While rejoicing with the Imo state governor, the PGF also “reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria. “

For a better society