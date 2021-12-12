Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

APC chairmanship aspirants converge on Abuja, showcase programme ahead convention

People & Power
By Peter
Salihu Moh. Lukman.
0 26

Ahead of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for February 2022, chairmanship aspirants of the ruling party will, on Thursday, showcase their programme of action at the Annual Lecture/Summit of the APC Press Corp holding at Barcelona Hotels, Abuja.

Leading the pack of the eleven prominent Chairmanship aspirants include Saliu Mustapha, former Deputy National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), one of the legacy parties of the APC.

Other top runners include Senator Tanko Almakura, former governor of Nasarawa state, former governor of Borno state Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, serving Senator representing Niger East, Mohammed Sani Musa, former governor of Zamfara state Abdulaziz Yari.

Others include; Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs Senator George Akume, Jagaban Sunny Moniedafe, former Borno governor, Senator Kashim Shettima, former Gombe State governor, Senator Danjuma Goje Mohammed Saidu Etsu and former governor of Bauchi state, Isa Yuguda.

According to a statement by the organizers a prominent chieftain of the party and Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) Osita Okechukwu, will deliver a keynote paper titled: “APC Beyond 2023: The tasks Ahead – The Role of Stakeholders.”

The event slated for 16th of December, 2021, will be chaired by the Chairman, Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), and Governor of Yobe State, Hon. Mai Mala Buni.

The maiden edition of the summit was held in December 2020 with the Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) Salihu Moh. Lukman as the guest speaker.

The annual public lecture summit, with the theme “Towards Ensuring Enduring Democracy”, is a platform designed by the APC Press Corps to contribute to the intellectual development of the nation’s democracy.”

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 5419 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

IPAC Election: Parties disagree over PDP, APC status, allege…

Osoba returns, hosts Ogun exco members……Scores…

Ogun youths ignore Tinubu, tell Osinbajo to declare for 2023…

Reconcile aggrieved PDP members ahead Osun, Ekiti…

1 of 224

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More