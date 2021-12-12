APC chairmanship aspirants converge on Abuja, showcase programme ahead convention

Ahead of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for February 2022, chairmanship aspirants of the ruling party will, on Thursday, showcase their programme of action at the Annual Lecture/Summit of the APC Press Corp holding at Barcelona Hotels, Abuja.

Leading the pack of the eleven prominent Chairmanship aspirants include Saliu Mustapha, former Deputy National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), one of the legacy parties of the APC.

Other top runners include Senator Tanko Almakura, former governor of Nasarawa state, former governor of Borno state Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, serving Senator representing Niger East, Mohammed Sani Musa, former governor of Zamfara state Abdulaziz Yari.

Others include; Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs Senator George Akume, Jagaban Sunny Moniedafe, former Borno governor, Senator Kashim Shettima, former Gombe State governor, Senator Danjuma Goje Mohammed Saidu Etsu and former governor of Bauchi state, Isa Yuguda.

According to a statement by the organizers a prominent chieftain of the party and Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) Osita Okechukwu, will deliver a keynote paper titled: “APC Beyond 2023: The tasks Ahead – The Role of Stakeholders.”

The event slated for 16th of December, 2021, will be chaired by the Chairman, Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), and Governor of Yobe State, Hon. Mai Mala Buni.

The maiden edition of the summit was held in December 2020 with the Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) Salihu Moh. Lukman as the guest speaker.

The annual public lecture summit, with the theme “Towards Ensuring Enduring Democracy”, is a platform designed by the APC Press Corps to contribute to the intellectual development of the nation’s democracy.”

