Land of deliverance Int’l Church set for End of Year Cross over to 2022

As the year is wrapping up, there has always been a need for Christians to come and give thanks to God and usher in the oncoming year with praises and fanfare known as Cross Over Night.

Having seen this, Bishop Dr Itoro Killian, the General Overseer of The Land of Deliverance International Inc would be conducting their New Year Cross Over Service on December 31st, 2021, 9pm. Which has always been a moment of Prophetic and Thanksgiving.

Speaking on this, Itoro Killian said “we thank God for 2021 as He sheltered us and brought Mercies and Grace upon us. We are alive irrespective of the high Covid rates and Crime rates. We owe it to God to say thank you as we are Crossing Over to 2022 in Praises.” with the theme ” Dominion Over All”.

He also added that 2022 will be their year of “Supernatural Enlargement And Fulfillment” as there is need for members of Land of Deliverance Ministries to be there as it has been done over these years. We also encourage the general public to also be part of this ushering and Cross Over as it will be broadcast live on Facebook. Though it is good to do such an annual event in the presence of God. It’s the end of 2021 Cross Over to take over in 2022.

Other side attractions and interesting activities will be on ground as it is reiterated to be their Suya Night.

Notable ministers of God will be invited. This year’s Cross Over Service is promised to be soul lifting. The ministry has over these years impacted into the lives of people spiritually, morally and even financially. With a mandate to preach the gospel of Christ to people and bring them to the presence of God, It is slated to commence at the Church auditorium, plot 15, Incanate by location opposite Jimegs Hotel, Umuebulu 2, Etche Oyigbo, River State.

For a better society