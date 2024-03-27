APC Chairman attributes mass exodus of PDP members to APC to Nwifuru,’s Sterling performance

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

The Chairman, All Progressive Congress APC, Ebonyi state, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha has attributed the mass exodus of over 5,000 PDP members into APC to the Governor Nwifuru’s sterling performance and government of inclusiveness which has led to the rapid development of the state.

Chief Emegha said this at Onueke, the headquarters of Ezza South council area during a defection rally of major stalwarts of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling party.

He noted that the people had come to the full knowledge that no amount of distraction can distort the People’s Charter of Needs agenda, adding that there would be greater development if only all the stakeholders in Ebonyi project could come together irrespective of status.

While commending the leader of the defectors and PDP candidate for Ebonyi Central Senatorial zone in the 2023 general election, Chief Lazarus Ogbee for his decision, Chief Emegha reaffirmed his absolute belief that politics of inclusiveness is more gainful to the populace unlike bickering which dominated the Nigerian political space in the past and caused regrettable and avoidable damages.

“The only commodity of politicians in the business of politics is the people. So, in politics, the people are the target because when you have them enough, you have already achieved victory hence the popular saying that politics is a game of number.

“I welcome you and your supporters with open arms. I never knew your people loved you this much. With you in APC, our problem has been taken care of in Ezza South local government area. I want to assure you that from today, you’re a bonafide APC member. Join hands with other stakeholders to move the party forward. We need more people because our house is enough to accommodate all.

“Feel free to make your contribution for the development of our State. Our Leader, the state Governor, is a listening leader. He is open to good ideas that will move the state forward. He is sincere and passionate about the development of the state”.

Earlier in his speech, the two term member of House of Representatives, Chief Ogbee explained that his recent move was informed by the Governor’s people-centered administration. He pledged to be loyal to the party’s guidelines.

“I am delighted to join APC today. The leadership pattern and developmental stride of the state Governor, Chief Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru informed my decision to join the party. I am joining the party to make my contribution for the development of our dear State. I am not coming into the party to displace, fight or disorganise the party but to complement your efforts”.

“His Excellency the Governor, Right Honourable Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru is working with everybody not minding political affiliations or any other divide. He has done exceptionally well and deserves our collective support and admiration.”

He commended the state party Chairman, Chief Stanley Emegha for instilling peace and unity in the party.

“I must commend the effort of the state Chairman of the party, for leading the party to victory and defeating my former Party, the PDP in the last election.

“Chief Emegha, not only led the party to landslide victory in the 2023 general elections, but brought absolute peace and unity in the party. He has also sustained the tempo of reasonable and good politicking by leaving the party’s door wide open for all”.

Other speakers at the event included, the member representing Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency, Comrade Chinedu Ogah, Ezza South council Boss, Mrs Euphemia Nwali, member representing Ezza South State Constituency, Mr Friday Ogbuewu, Commissioner for Commerce and job creation, Chief Oguzor Offia Nwali, the immediate past secretary to Ebonyi State Government, Dr Kenneth Ugbala, Ebonyi Central Zonal Chairman of APC, Mr Peter Nworie Ndubuisi, Ezza South APC Chairman, Barr. Ikechukwu Uwa and University don, professor Mike Awoke.

The state ALGON Chairman, Chief Moses Ogodo Ali Nome and Commissioner for environment, Chief Victor Chukwu were also present during the defection rally.