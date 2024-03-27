APC names six governors as zonal coordinators for better performance.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday inaugurated zonal committees to effectively handle the affairs of the party especially elections in the six geopolitical zones.

The six governors who have also become Zonal Coordinators are Yobe State Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni for North East, Kaduna State Governor, Sen. Uba Sani for North West, Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahaman Abdulrazak for North Central and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma for South East.

Others are Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for South West, and Cross River State Governor, Sen. Bassey Otu for South South.

The National Chairman of the party, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, inaugurated the six governors as zonal coordinators at the Party’s National Secretariat, and charged them among others, to promote harmony, consolidate and strengthen the party towards achieving the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In brief remark, Ganduje said “First of all, we said business would not be as usual because a political party is an institution and as an institution is an organization with an identity.

“When we said business would not be as usual, we said usually especially in emerging countries political parties are just for election and after election they become dormant.

“We want to change the narrative, we want our political party to be active throughout the year.

“Therefore, all our offices must be physically operational, all our

offices must be functionally operational. Right from the local government level, state level there must be activities throughout, but this cannot happen by chance.

“There must be some concerted efforts, we need to have a precise number of our party membership, not only given the number, but the demographic properties of our membership in terms of age, in terms of sex, in terms of profession, in terms of location, because sometimes in politics, you need to target a particular segment of society and you cannot do that through trial and error.

“You must have the records, you must have the data so that you can target using technology, you can make your campaign easy.

“You can even project your success, to take your state considering the parameters of politics, the eventualities of politics in particular geopolitical zone.

“All this cannot be done off ahead. We need data, just so we need education. That is why we are coming up with the Institute of Progressive Studies, so that we can educate our members on the guidelines and regulations of political parties, on our manifesto, on our objectives on our constitution.

“We need to educate our members, we need to have our own political party identity, because we must know where we are heading to.

“That is why it is easy for a politician to cross from one party to another just like that, because they like identity. So, APC must have an identity.And that one must be related with our manifesto, political party must be able to assess the executive so that we can advise so that we can put ministers, so that they know that what they’re doing with relation with the manifesto.

“Political parties institution is interested in what they are doing, because they are two way traffic.

“We are here to mobilize the demand of the people, we have to mobilize what the people like, to form an agenda for the party and for the government and also we have to disseminate information on what the government is doing down to the people.

“So, in order to do that we have narrowed down our activities to geopolitical zones. There must be a governor that will oversee, that will motivate, encourage all within that zone, that is the only way that we can move forward quickly.

“So, the purpose of this event, is to enable it, the governor’s who are in charge of our Six geopolitical zones.

The Coordinator of South East Geopolitical Zone : Hope Uzodimma governor of Imo State, who responded on behalf of other governors commended the national chairman for the foresight and for the confidence in the leadership abilities of the governors.