MAN ends one day Stakeholder’s Engagement Forum In Onitsha

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria ( MAN) Southeast zone has ended its one day Stakeholders’ Engagement Forum during which Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria ( SMEDAN)’was urged to engage MANSA in Memorandum of Understanding.

The event, tagged, ” Access to Finance and Cheaper Funding for SMEs in Nigeria”, took place at MAN’s liasion office, beside Dozzy Oil and Gas Ltd Industrial lay out, Onitsha, Anambra State.

Addressing participants, the former Director of Compliance, Head of ATG MANSA Digital Initiative of Afreximbank, Mrs. Maureen Mba, said that the objectives of MANSA platform is to facilitate smooth boarding of customers and business relationship, to reduce operational work load and cost of compliance, to enable African institutions to cooperate and SMEs to meet customers and business partners’ expectations while ensuring regulatory compliance, to ensure consistency and effectiveness of compliance process amongst others.

According to her Afreximbank will leverage on partnership with central Bank, regulatory bodies and financial Intelligence units to ensure success of the repository as well as regular audit and review of the MANSA platform for quality assurance purposes.

Speaking at the event, the Anambra State Commissioner for Industry, Hon. Christian Udechukwu, stated that the cardinal purpose of the event was to give manufacturers and traders access fund to enable them to improve in production of goods and services which he said Government wanted to accommodate them and provide funds for them.

The Commissioner who represented the Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, urged both the manufacturers and traders to live by example and follow the footsteps of Professor Soludo since the Governor is committed in building access roads to enhance their establishments.

Commenting, the Chairman of MAN, South East, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, hinted that Government should subsidize costs of materials for the manufacturers and proffer solutions to their problems.

She extolled the Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Soludo who she said has the interest of Manufacturers at heart, saying that the Governor dolled out one million seedlings to different house holds instead of giving them cash.

Delivering his vote of thanks, the former President of Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Pharm. Uche Apakama, rained encomium on all and sundry who participated in the event, specifically lauded the leader of MAN, Lady Ada Chukwudozie.

The President of Anambra State Chamber of Commerce disclosed that Onitsha Chamber of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture is still in existence and effective, just as he praised Hon. Christian Udechukwu who represented Professor Soludo for gracing the event.

Among those that graced the occasion included the President General, PG, Anambra State Amalgamated Traders’ Association, ASMATA, Chief Humpy Anuna, chairman of Onitsha Bridgehead market, Hon. Chinedu Ezekwuike, Chairman, Importers Association, Ugwuagba Obosi Old Motor Spareparts market, Chief Onyegiri Francis, ASMATA secretary, Conflict Resolution committee, comrade Peter Okala, among others.