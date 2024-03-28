Annual Archdiocesan Youth Day 2024, Logo Unveiling Ceremony held in Lagos

From left: Chaplain Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria (CYON) Archdiocese of Lagos; Rev. Fr. Gabriel Odunaiya, Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos; His Grace Most Rev Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins; Dean of CYON, Isolo Deanery; Very Rev Fr. Augustine Okhuelegbe.

Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos; His Grace Most Rev Dr. Alfred Adewale, cutting the tape during the Isolo Deanery chanting the 38th Annual Archdiocesan Youth Day 2024(AYD).

From Left… Kizito Nzekwe; Mrs. Mary Ike Callista and Chief Ezeobata Godwin.

From Left: Emmanuel Ukah, Barr Mrs. Njideka Maduabuchi and Don Bechi.

President, Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria (CYON), Lagos Archbishop; Mr. Chukwuemeka Anyiam Osigwe; (2nd right) Archbishop of the Metropolitan of Lagos; His Grace Most. Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins (middle) Local Organizing Committee Chairman of 38th CYON Lagos Archdiocesan Youth Day; Leo Kadri, (right) and others, during the Isolo Deanery chanting the 38th Annual Archdiocesan Youth Day 2024(AYD) Logo Unveiling Ceremony.

Cross section of the cultural group entertaining the guest, during the Isolo Deanery Chanting the 38th Annual Archdiocesan Youth Day 2024(AYD) Logo Unveiling Ceremony at Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos. On 21/3/2024 …Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

