Annoyed youths set mortuary ablaze over alleged organ harvest.

Youths of Ndiolumbe in Isiala Ngwa South local government area of Abia State has burnt a mortuary in their community.

It was gathered the youths set ablaze the facility over speculations the owner of the mortuary engages in the harvest and selling of organs of deceased persons deposited at the morgue.

The morgue, Prince ‘O’ Mortuary located in Ndiolumbe community, was burnt by the angry mob following several accusations of missing organs of the dead deposited in the facility.

A community leader, Prince Agbara, who confirmed the incident said it was sacrilegious for anybody to harvest the body parts of the dead.

“What has happened in our community is sacrilegious. It is quite wrong for anybody to harvest body parts of the dead for whatever.“It is always said the dead should be allowed to rest in peace and when someone goes ahead to tamper with any of the body parts of the dead, I don’t think he wants the dead person to rest in peace,” he said.

A politician from the area, Mr. Ubani, revealed the incident took place in his constituency.

Abia Police spokesman Geoffrey Ogbonna said the incident was yet-to-be reported in any of the police stations around the Isiala Ngwa region.

The PPRO also condemned jungle justice and destruction of people’s property by members of the public instead of allowing the law enforcement agencies to do their work.

He said the police were investigating the matter.