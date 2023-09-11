Anglican women beg Nigerians to pray for Nigeria economic, political quagmire 

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Apparently piqued by the dicey social, economic and political quagmire in the country, the Anglican women of the Niger Province, Anambra State, have passionately begged concerned Nigerians to pray for the immediate turn around of the situation.

They had in a near-tearful mood bemoaned the current state of the nation, describing it as very inhuman and utterly unacceptable.

The wife of the Bishop on the Niger, Dr Elsie Nonyelum Nwokolo, made the call in the welcome address she read at the Province of the Niger Mothers’ Union meeting held at the All Saints’ Cathedral, Onitsha, weekend.

She said that the situation in the country had reached an alarming point where everyone should be concerned and sincerely pray for divine intervention.

Apart from general call for fervent prayers for positive change of situations in the country, the women particularly challenged themselves for constant chain prayers for a new lease of life in the country.

Also soliciting prayers for the Church in Nigeria, the women said, “We also wish to call on all of us mothers to accelerate the rate and quality of our prayers for the Church of Jesus Christ, especially at this very trying moment of our dear country.

“May we trust that He will, out of His immeasurable mercies see us through. Again, let us be encouraged that as Christ overcame the world, He will, in the same manner, conquer all kinds of circumstances challenging us now”, they reassured.

In her own two-page address also, the Mothers’ Union President of the province, Mrs Martha Ibezim (Mama Awka) extensely dwelt on what she called “challenges of realities around us”.

She had in the address which theme was, “Overcoming storms of life in our days”, reminded christians that the Christian Faith was not a bed of roses.

According to her, “Being a christian is not immunity to storms of life”, adding that “As long as Jesus is with us our boat cannot capsize”.

She appealed to christians not to allow their challenges to cause them high blood pressure and heart attacks, assuring them that Jesus Christ had made them overcomers over every storm of life.