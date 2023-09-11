Police gun down kidnap suspect, rescues victim in Anambra

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command over the weekend rescued a kidnap victim whose name was given as Abuchi, shooting one of the hoodlums as they made to escape.

This was contained in a press statement made available to journalists in Awka by the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga.

Ikenga while confirming that the incident happened at about 7:30pm on Saturday in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state during an Anti-Crime patrol.

The statement partly read, “Police Operatives while on Anti-Crime Patrol in Obosi at about 7.30p.m. on 9th September, 2023 were stopped by residents and informed about a kidnap incident.

“The public spirited citizens pointed the Police in the direction the kidnappers went after seizing their victim.

“Police trailed the kidnappers to an uncompleted building surrounded by bush in Umuota Village, Obosi where a gunfire exchange with the kidnappers ensued.

“One of the hoodlums was shot and arrested while others escaped with bullet wounds.”

He said the kidnap victim, one Abuchi (Surname withheld) from Orumba South LGA of the State was rescued with minor injury.

The Police spokesman reeled out arms recovered from the gang to include; one double barrel pistol, two live and one expended cartridge, which the gang used for their operation.

He added, “The arrested suspect gave his name as Nwasu Ikenna from Obosi. He identified those that escaped as Ebuka a.k.a Big; Chinedu Emmanuel and Chukwu Ojoto.

“The hoodlum who identified Ebuka as leader of the gang gave up the ghost on the way to hospital for treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who commended the team for its gallantry has directed that the suspects at large be declared wanted and hunted down.

“He assured the people of Obosi and Anambra State citizens and residents that the Police Command will not relent in its onslaught against crime until it is brought to the barest minimum.”