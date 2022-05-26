Anambra: We were 1,200 that applied for Commissionership, 21 shortlisted – Commissioner for Power  

By Phil Okose Onitsha

The Anambra state Commissioner for Power and Water Resources ,Engr Julius Mmelikam Chukwuemeka, has hinted that he was among the 21 Commissioners out of 1, 200 that applied for the job and described his being shortlisted by Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo as divine intervention.

Speaking while being honoured alongside other four Commissioners who hail from OMABALA area, at Umueri recreation club, Anambra East local Government Area, he said, “I applied for the job, Mr Governor shortlisted me, and of course, we were interviewed, 1,200 people applied, we were able to be successful, 2I of us, I give God the glory and also thank Prof Soludo, Mr Governor, for giving us an opportunity to serve.”

In his own speech, the Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Barr. Tony Ifeanya, corroborated with the Commissioner for Power and Water Resourses that they were shortlisted by divine intervention and pledged to perform to the expectations of his OMABALA people.

“I have been attending OMABALA meeting for years and we will not let you people down with this appointment, we will be reaching out to you people”, he vowed.

He disclosed further that out of 22, 000 that applied for job, 1, 200 applied for Commissionership and 21 were shortlisted.

In his speech, a prominent member in the area, Chief Chike Obidigbo, commended the Governor for appointing four of their sons Commissioners including others that were made Special Assistants to the Governor .

His words, “now, new Governor is in, we will now set a new administration from where we stopped, for younger ones, to give them a platform which they can stand, for us, we are old”.