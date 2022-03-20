Anambra traders condemn arrest of Obiano by EFCC

Making the condemnation, the leader of the group, Chief Peter Okala described the arrest and subsequent detention as unlawful adding that he still has the immunity for a day as executive Governor in a democratic polity.

Obiano can sue EFCC for such assault on his person, I am protesting his illegal arrest and detention just few hours after hand over at the airport on his way to US”

“No invitation was served on him to say he didn’t honour the invitation. It is a slight on him and perpetrators of this devilish act will not go unpunished”

He said that it was a sin against God and mankind honting that all guests to EFCC have invitation except Obiano.

“He said that, “EFCC has gone contrary to the law of the land adding that, “what ever allegation levelled against him should be proved by EFCC before arresting and detaining Obiano, ” he fumed.

He revealed further that Fani Kayode and others still go to EFCC and we’re not just arrested but arrested but served with invitation letter.END.

