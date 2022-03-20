Osinbajo Remains Long-Awaited Nigeria’s Messiah – S/West Groups Insist

Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji

ABEOKUTA – In furtherance to the calls on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to declare the intention to run for the office of the President, some groups in South West have called on the Vice President to come out publicly to run for the presidency.

The groups comprising of political groups, civil society, and professional organizations said Osinbajo remains the long-awaited messiah to pilot the affairs of the country.

The groups while launching the Osinbajo Southwest Group and press conference held at the NUJ Press Centre, Iwe-Irohin House, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta said the Vice President should hearken to the cries of the masses by contesting as President in 2023.

Addressing journalists on behalf of the group, the Osun State Coordinator, Mr. Olumuyiwa Oyewale noted Osinbajo is the most qualified candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari with his intellectual resources, empathy for the younger generation, and deep understanding of the economy.

Oyewale emphasized that, if the Vice President is indeed passionate about Nigeria’s stability, he should initiate a process to heal the country by bringing together all stakeholders without ethnic or religious divide.

He said Prof. Osinbajo has what it takes to bestride this nation like a colossus and bring succor to all Nigerians.

“It is undoubtedly true that Nigeria needs a leader with integrity, foresight, and passion. A man of impeccable credentials, tested and proven that will deliver the country of our dreams and take us to the promised land.

“It is in the light of all these that the Osinbajo Southwest Group (OSG) was conceived to advocate for good governance. Our vision is to build sound and equitable leadership in the country. We hope to achieve this by promoting good governance through the dutiful participation of all critical stakeholders.

“Having done a microscopic analysis of all 2023 presidential aspirants, we firmly believe that Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN, GCON is the long-awaited messiah to pilot the affairs of this Nation to Eldorado. He is the best qualified for the office of the president, especially with his intellectual resources, empathy for the younger generation, and deep understanding of the economy.

“Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN is cerebral, eloquent, healthy, dependable, energetic, statistical, and experienced. He is the best qualified among all the names being mentioned as potential aspirants. For seven years, Professor Yemi Osinbajo had stood resolutely behind the President and Commander-In-Chief as his Vice President. He has acted as President several times and has given a good account of himself.

“The Vice President must chart a new course, to lead this country and move forward, he must fix and initiate a process to heal this nation by bringing together all stakeholders without ethnic or religious divide, that will be the first task and this is a process we must all be involved in.

“But without a shadow of any doubt, he has what it takes to bestride this nation like a colossus and bring succor to all Nigerians. His qualification as a leader is immense. He is a professor of law, a Senior Pastor, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria but above all, a God-fearing family man, whose love for the people of this nation is unmatched as he has proven his mettle over time.

“He is still relatively young, strong, and in good health with a profound resolve to serve the people. His experience as Vice President will come in handy as he navigates the terrain of leadership.

“We hereby appeal to Mr. President, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, all Thirty-Six (36) State Governors, 360 members of the National Assembly, 774 Local Government Chairmen and the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to give credibility a chance and stand solidly behind this tested, loyal and true apostle of good governance.

“Vice-President Professor Yemi Osinbajo should hearken to the voice of the masses and vie for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”