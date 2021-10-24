Anambra Guber : Uba boasts of victory as he bags degree in law 

Adekunle Adesuji,Abuja

The Governorship candidate of Young People’s Party (YPP) in Anambra state, Senator Ifeanyi Uba , on Saturday received Bachelor’s Degree in Law ( LLB) from the Baze University .

Ubah while responding to questions from Journalists at the venue of the event in Abuja said in terms of popularity and general good will from Anambarians across the three Senatorial Districts in the State , he is far ahead of candidates of other political parties.

” As through the Grace of the Almighty God and goodwill of electorates in Anambra State , put the Young Progressives Party ( YPP) , on the national political landscape in the 2019 general elections , so it will be for the party through my candidature in the November 6, 2021 gubernatorial election in Anambra State .

” All required contacts , campaigns , networking and even door to door consultations have been made with deserved assurances from people that the votes on that day , are surely for me .

” This is not about grandstanding but about the love already shown by Anambarians for my aspiration “, he said .

When asked to comment on remarks made by one of the contenders few weeks ago that he is not educated enough to govern the state , he said such remarks are not unexpected in politics .

” The person who said so did it out of fear of defeat already starring him in the face . I’m not just an educated person like the contestant attacking me but a learned person as a qualified lawyer as attested to by the convocation ceremony which took place today .

” In any case , Anambarians know the person they want for the job who based on information we have gathered from the campaign field , must be an all rounder which I believe is me ” he added .

He also at the interview, called on the federal government to make Private Universities beneficiaries of interventions made by TETFUND to public ones , since they are in no small way , adding value to knowledge acquisition at that level and invariably enhancing the standard of education in the country.