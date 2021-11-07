Champion Newspapers Limited
Anambra Decides: Soludo leads,as INEC releases results of 12 out of 21 Local Government

By Editor
By Pamela Eboh Awka
The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Prof Charles Soludo has continued to lead in the results so far collated and announced.
Out of the 21 local government areas where votes were cast, Soludo has clinched  12, while the rest are still under contest.
So far, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the All Progressives Congress, APC are still in a duel to take the second position.
Details of results so far released:
APGA- 12 Local Government Areas
YPP- 1 LGA
APC-  Nil
PDP-  Nil
Idemili South LGA
APGA – 2312
APC – 1039
PDP – 2016
YPP – 752
Aguata LGA
APGA – 9136
APC – 4773
PDP – 3798
YPP – 1070
Anambra East LGA
APGA – 9746
APC – 2034
PDP – 1380
YPP – 559
Anaocha LGA
APGA – 6925
PDP – 5025
APC – 2085
Awka South LGA
APGA – 12891
APC – 2595
PDP – 5496
YPP – 919
Ayamelum LGA
APGA – 3424
PDP – 2804
APC – 2409
Dunukofia LGA
APGA – 4124
APC – 1991
PDP – 1690
YPP – 1360
Njikoka LGA
APGA – 8803
APC – 3216
PDP – 3409
YPP – 924
Nnewi North LGA
APGA – 3369
APC – 1778
PDP – 1511
YPP – 6485
Onitsha North LGA
APGA – 5587
APC – 3909
PDP – 3781
YPP – 682
Onitsha South LGA
APGA – 4281
APC – 2050
PDP – 2253
YPP – 271
Orumba South LGA
APGA – 4394
APC – 2060
PDP – 1672
YPP – 887
