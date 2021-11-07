Anambra Decides: Soludo leads,as INEC releases results of 12 out of 21 Local Government

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Prof Charles Soludo has continued to lead in the results so far collated and announced.

Out of the 21 local government areas where votes were cast, Soludo has clinched 12, while the rest are still under contest.

So far, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the All Progressives Congress, APC are still in a duel to take the second position.

Details of results so far released:

APGA- 12 Local Government Areas

YPP- 1 LGA

APC- Nil

PDP- Nil

Idemili South LGA

APGA – 2312

APC – 1039

PDP – 2016

YPP – 752

Aguata LGA

APGA – 9136

APC – 4773

PDP – 3798

YPP – 1070

Anambra East LGA

APGA – 9746

APC – 2034

PDP – 1380

YPP – 559

Anaocha LGA

APGA – 6925

PDP – 5025

APC – 2085

Awka South LGA

APGA – 12891

APC – 2595

PDP – 5496

YPP – 919

Ayamelum LGA

APGA – 3424

PDP – 2804

APC – 2409

Dunukofia LGA

APGA – 4124

APC – 1991

PDP – 1690

YPP – 1360

Njikoka LGA

APGA – 8803

APC – 3216

PDP – 3409

YPP – 924

Nnewi North LGA

APGA – 3369

APC – 1778

PDP – 1511

YPP – 6485

Onitsha North LGA

APGA – 5587

APC – 3909

PDP – 3781

YPP – 682

Onitsha South LGA

APGA – 4281

APC – 2050

PDP – 2253

YPP – 271

Orumba South LGA

APGA – 4394

APC – 2060

PDP – 1672

YPP – 887