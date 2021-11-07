Champion Newspapers Limited
Buhari celebrates wife of former Air Chief, Mrs Alao at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with Mrs Pauline Alao, wife of the first Chief of Air Staff in Nigeria, Col Shittu Alao, as she turns 80 on November 7, 2021.

The President salutes the courage and resilient spirit of the celebrant  who has not allowed the circumstances of her early deprivation to derail her passion for caring for the less privileged in the society, thereby giving them a better lease of life.

He commends Mrs Alao for her large heartedness and  humanitarian activities, particularly as exemplified by the support she offers to widows, as they struggle with their unfortunate situation.

As Mrs Alao gracefully turns octogenarian, President Buhari joins family and friends to pray that God will bless her with good health and prosperity to enable her carry on the good works for which she is being  widely celebrated.

