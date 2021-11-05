ANAMBRA 2021 Ohanaeze to Security Chiefs, Observe global best standards rules of engagement

Clement Nnachi /abakaliki

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Professor George Obiozor, had urged the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya and the Inspector General of Police Baba Alkali, to ensure that Officers observe Global Standards Rules of Engagement in the November 6th governorship election in Anambra State.

Professor Obiozor made the assertion in a Statement issued on Friday by the Organization National Publicity Secretary Mr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia and made available to newsmen.

The Ohanaeze boss equally applauded the decision of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to cancel the one week Sit-at-Home order earlier scheduled to commence on Friday November 5, 2021.

According to the Statement,* IPOB decision through a release by Mr Emma Powerful /spokesman of IPOB/ that they have heeded the advice of the well-meaning Igbos is a welcome development+

The Statement noted that Ohanaeze Ndigbo had earlier pleaded with IPOB to reconsider its position on Sit at Home syndrome in the South East of Nigeria, reiterating that self-immolation is the worst form of rights’ struggle.

The Statement maintains that IPOB was a child of circumstance occasioned by orchestrated national political decisions; and to this end, requires a political solution which the leadership of the South East are committed to.

Professor Obiozor urges all Anambra indigenes to come out and exercise their franchise in the November 6 governorship election.

The Statement observed that the huge presence of security operatives should not be a source of fear and trepidation rather a confidence building dynamic by the federal government to guarantee adequate security of lives and property in the State.

The Statement opined *we request the Chief of Army Staff, the Inspector General of Police and all the Service Chiefs whose men are involved in the Anambra election to ensure that the security operatives observe strictly the best global standard of rules of engagement with the good people of Anambra State*

*The federal security operatives should synergize with the traditional rulers, town union presidents and local community vigilante for effective coordination of the voting process.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo admonished the Chairman of Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Mahmud Yakubu that a credible election in Anambra State on November 6, will redound to the reputation of President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria in the comity of nations.

The Statement reiterated that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide maintains its non-partisanship and neutrality in the Anambra State governorship election.

*All the candidates are our illustrious sons, let the Best Candidate win*