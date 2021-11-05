Champion Newspapers Limited
Apprehension in Anambra as DIG Egbunike is removed unannounced 

By Editor
By Pamela Eboh Awka
There is palpable fear in Anambra State over tomorrow’s gubernatorial  election following the unannounced removal of Deputy Inspector General Joseph Egbunike as head of the special police team providing security to the state.
The state has in recent months faced security challenges occassioned with killings of traditional rulers and artisans
The new team leader is Assistant Inspector General  Zaki M. Ahmed who until his appointment was the second in command to DIG Egbunike who hails from Anambra State and oversees the five police commands in the Southeast.
Though no reason has been given for his removal, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Police Team in charge of the Anambra State Governorship Election DSP Nkeiruka Nwode said the removal will not affect the election.
 
Nwode who confirmed Egbunike’s removal said, “The replacement of DIG Joseph Egbunike is true but it is not going to affect the credibility or security of the election.”
