Alliance Hospital faults NAPTIP on reps committee ruling over rights violation

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Alliance Hospital has described as misleading the Interpretation by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) concerning the outcome of the last proceeding by the house committee on public petitions investigating petition filed by the hospital against NAPTIP for violating the fundamental human rights of staff of the hospital.

It said the position of the Director General of NAPTIP Dr Fatima Waziri who it said was scolded for misuse of her office and infringing on the fundamental rights of innocent citizens was summoned to appear before the committee on Thursday April 18, 2024

In a statement by the Media Consultant to Alliance Hospital Dada Joseph, the hospital said the last proceeding was meant for the Director General of NAPTIP Dr Fatima Waziri to appear based on the summon issued against her following the petition of violation of fundamental human rights, flagrant abuse of her office against the Managing Director of Alliance Hospital Dr Christopher Otabor and two of his staff.

According to the statement, the summon which was issued on her after the committee berated her for inhuman act on March 7th, 2024 by the chairman of the house committee on public petition Honourable Emeka Etaba to appear on the 18th of April 2024, but knowing fully well that the committee will not spare her for violating the rights of the MD of Alliance Hospital, the DG quickly rushed to file a suit against him before the FCT high court on March 18th , 2024 barely 11 days after her summon.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday 18th April, the statement said, again the DG was absent and sent her staff to inform the committee that the agency has instituted the matter before an FCT high court.

It noted that the chairman of the committee who is a law abiding citizen, and who also holds the sanctity of the constitution ruled that since the matter is before the court, it will be Sub judice for the committee to continue proceeding on the petition.