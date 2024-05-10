Alleged N4.1bn fraud: Court grants Sirika, daughter, son in-law, N100m bail

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

Justice Sylvanus Orji of an Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, granted former Aviation Minister, Hadi Abubakar Sirika bail on allegations bothering on fraud and corrupt practices to the tune of N4.135 billion, brought against him by the Federal Government.

Sirika denied all the allegations as he was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) along with his daughter, Fatima, his son-in-law Jalal Sule Hamma and a firm, Al Buraq Global Investment Limited.

His daughter and son- in-law also pleaded not guilty to the six count charges when read to them.

After taking their pleas, their lawyers moved applications for their bail which was granted by the Judge.

Counsel for the 1st defendant (Sirika), Kanu Agabi (SAN) moved the bail application on behalf of his client.

Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) representing the Federal Government opposed the bail application, informing the Court that all the defendants are on administrative bail but asked the court to grant bail on the condition that will make them appear for their trial.

Justice Orji admitted the three defendants on bail in the sum of N100M and two sureties each in the like sum.

The judge ordered that the sureties must be responsible citizens with verifiable home addresses while one of them must have landed property with certificate of occupancy signed by the FCT Minister.

The court also ordered that the defendants must not travel out of the country without the permission of the court.

If unable to perfect the bail conditions, Justice Orji ordered that they be remanded in prison custody till the time of perfection of bail conditions.

He held, “I admit the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendant to bail in the sum of N100 million each with 2 sureties of like sum.

“One of the sureties must have a landed property within the Federal Capital Territory. The defendants must not travel outside the country.

“Any of them who is unable to fulfil the bail conditions will be remanded in the correctional centre”.

The court has fixed June 11 for trial of the defendants.

