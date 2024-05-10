Ensure full protection of Nigerian borders, NIS C-G tasks personnel

The Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mrs Kemi Nnana-Nandap, on Thursday tasked security personnel to ensure full protection of the country’s borders.

She said this was imperative to ensure peace, security and economic prosperity of the country.

Nnana-Nandap, who addressed personnel manning the Nigerian border in Kamba, Dandi Local Government Area of Kebbi, said they must regard the security of Nigeria as a priority.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the personnel were drawn from the Immigration, Correctional Service, DSS, Customs, Civil Defence and Police, among others.

“The safety of this country depends solely on how well the nation’s borders are protected.

“The NIS has a great role to play, and we cannot do it alone as we need the cooperation of our sister agencies to work together for the interest of this nation.

“To achieve that, we need to bring everybody along, we need to also synergize with people living in border communities,” she added.

The C-G appealed to the security agencies to be patriotic and have the safety of the country in their hearts.

“Kebbi is very special to the NIS, not only because it is a state that borders two countries of Benin and Niger Republics, but also because we have a lot of officers stationed at the borders,” she said.

Nnana-Nandap said she would champion efforts to provide critical amenities for border communities to improve their lives.

“We have to work hand-in-hand with the border communities because we work as partners as we get our Intel and information from the communities,” she added.

