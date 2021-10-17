All Nations Churches thrilled as Apostle Courage Igene celebrates his birthday

Apostle Courage Igene the Founder and the General Overseer of All Nations Church, United States of America will be celebrating his birthday to the Glory of God, having spent over 14 years in the service of God, he called it a journey of His grace. Courage Igene; as he is fondly called will be thanking God specially for the immense blessing that God has bestowed on him.

Dallas, Texas and it environs would be agog, members of All Nations Church have virtually and literally left no stone unturned to celebrate a man that they have come to call “Daddy.”

Courage Igene has over the years touched their lives one way or the other, he has demonstrated over time that God is using him as a vessel to touch humanity. His kindness doesn’t end only in his Church, he has reached out to different souls and intervened where necessary. In his words he said on the reason why the church is growing from strength to strength is “Actively empowering them with the Word of God, engaging them in prayers and service to the community. Many who were not working were given cash money to feed their families.”

As his birthday is coming up on the 31st of October and Saturday 20th November 2021, the congregation have earmarked various programmes to celebrate this icon. Many have noted Courage Igene’s passion for worship as the secret to the tangible healing and prophetic anointing on his life. His passion and love for God, and for the people around him shows in everything he does and it has even been said to be contagious.

Each year, Courage Igene travels across nations to spread this love and joy with others through special revival and healing rain services.

He loves to travel as it gives him an opportunity to meet many amazing and interesting people. His birthday is so special to him because he is a product of God’s mercy. He is going to be having a little birthday reception to thank God for life, health and strength.

Courage Igene is the converner of Great Grace Facebook Live Broadcast; held every Wednesday at 2pm (Central Time) has dedicated most of his time and energy to All Nations Churches, helping people grow and learn about their faith and love for God.

While President of All Nations Church, Courage Igene also holds many other honorable titles including: Father, Teacher, Apostle, Prophet, Public speaker, Author, Producer, and above all, Worshiper.

Apostle Courage Igene is one of the most loved pastor in a noiseless way with highest followers among social network whose integrity is proved, tested and trusted. If you call him a word smith, you will rightly hit the nail. You call him a prolific prophet or call him anything you like but the fact is that he remains one of the best respected God’s general making waves both in Nigeria and in the world at large.

The birthday will be celebrated in two locations. One in Dallas Texas on Sunday 31st October at 3pm, and in Arizona on Saturday 20th November 2021 at 7pm.

