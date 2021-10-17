Uzodimma expresses joy as Imo APC holds peaceful Congress

Governor Hope Uzodimma on Saturday expressed happiness over the peaceful conduct of the Imo State Congress of the All Progressive Congress (APC) that produced MacDonald Ebere as Chairman, urging the incoming officials to use their positions to reconcile all members of the Party.

The governor also challenged the newly constituted party executive to embark on political evangelism aimed at letting Nigerians know about the great policies of the APC and the need for them to be part of what he calls a “movement.”

Speaking at the Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square, Owerri at the close of the Imo APC Congress, Governor Uzodimma said: “Reconcile all manner of people. reconcile members of our great party. Convert new members into our great party, so that prosperity, which is the hallmark of our administration will impact on all of us.”

Governor Uzodimma did not stop there. He was full of gratitude to the APC members and delegates drawn from the 305 Wards in the 27 local government areas of Imo State, who turned up in their numbers to elect leaders of their choice.

Hear him: “Today is a special day in the life of our great party, APC.

“Today marks the conclusion and election of a brand new executive for our party. My heart is full of joy.

“Today, all the delegates from various local governments in Imo State, both statutory and elected, have once again demonstrated in a great manner, that democracy is working in Imo State. To God be the glory.

“I want to thank you for coming. I want to thank the organisers of this congress. I want to thank members of our great party. Above all, I want to thank the elected members. I want to give all the glory to Almighty God.

“I want to urge you not to betray the confidence reposed on you by the great people of Imo State.

“Go out there, carry out your political evangelism. Preach the good message. Tell the story the way it is and our party will grow from strength to strength.

“I will give you all the support you will require. APC is a national party. APC is a party to beat in Nigeria. APC is the party that produced me to be the Governor of Imo State.

“If you fail, it means that I have failed, but if APC succeeds, it means that I have succeeded. My success is our success and our success is my success.

“There is no winner and there is no vanquished. Reconcile all manner of people. Reconcile members of our great party. Convert new members into our great party so that our government of prosperity, which is the hallmark of our administration will impact on all of us.”

In his valedictory speech, the immediate past Caretaker Committee Chairman of APC in Imo State, Prince Marcillenus Nlemigbo thanked everyone for supporting his administration in the State, especially during the Ward and Local Government Congresses that were devoid of crisis which he presided over.

He expressed his unreserved gratitude to the Governor for the confidence he reposed in him and faith in the collective capacity of his team to serve the Party at a very critical time in the history of the APC Imo State.

He reminded the party delegates of the importance and seriousness attached to the State Congress, urging them to be mindful of the expectations of the teaming members and followers who are desirous of a harmonious and inclusive atmosphere that promotes a healthy political participation for all and sundry.

He emphasized that for their party to move forward it is expected that the delegates elect credible, tested, trusted and experienced administrators who would be statesmen and women, ready to promote the policies and programmes of the APC-led administration of the Governor anchored on the 3R mantra.

Through different motions and support to the motions, the Nlemigbo-led executive was dissolved and a new election called.

Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem moved the motion for the dissolution of Nlemigbo’s cabinet and was supported by the Deputy Speaker, Imo State House of Assemble, Rt. Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu followed by a voice vote from all the delegates.

The motion for a fresh election to be held was moved by former House of Representatives member, Austin Nwachukwu and was supported by the Majority leader of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi.

The Electoral Committee members from the APC National headquarters in Abuja led by Barr. Godwin Anaughe had swung into action immediately to conduct the exercise, reeling out the rules for the election as stipulated in the APC Constitution.

Candidates who were screened for different positions, beginning with that of the State Party Chairman, were called out one after the other and by consensus and a voice vote, all the positions were filled amid thunderous applause from party faithful.

MacDonald Ebere, Special Adviser to Governor Uzodinma and General Manager of ENTRACO was elected as Chairman while former House of Representatives member, Matthew Omegara emerged Deputy Chairman.

Eng. Greg Madu emerged Secretary while former Commissioner for Science and Technology, Ikechukwu Umeh was elected the Organising Secretary.

Other key positions were Lady Ifeoma Ndukwu (Woman Leader), Cajethan Duke Akuta (Publicity Secretary), Udoka Iwueke (Youth leader), Peter Madu (Auditor), Ijeoma Onyebuagu (Welfare Secretary), Dr. Samuelson Emeghibe (Physically Challenged) and Bredine Njanje (Treasurer).

The executive members were thereafter sworn-in in accordance with the Party’s Constitutional provision.

In his acceptance remarks on behalf of his executive members, Ebere promised to carry everyone along and pledged to serve the party faithfully and sincerely.

He said: “I have come to serve, unite and amalgamate all people and sections of the party, to harmonize and ensure there is no dichotomy, segregation or separatism.”

He pledged to work with his members to position the party at an enviable height, promising not to disappoint APC and people of Imo State.

He also thanked Governor Uzodimma for creating an enabling environment that made it possible for him to emerge the Chairman and also lauded the former chairman, Chief Nlemigbo for working hard to stabilise the Party.

Imo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. C.O.C Akaolisa and Dr. Clement Anozie served as Chairman and Secretary respectively for the Central Planning Committee for the Imo State APC Party Congress.

The event was attended by Deputy Governor, Prof Placid Njoku, former Governor Ikedi Ohakim, Senator Frank Ibezim representing Imo North in the Senate, serving and former National Assembly and State Assembly members, top government officials and leaders of the APC from Imo State.

