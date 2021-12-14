Champion Newspapers Limited
ALaigbo Development Foundation (ADF, Igbo women Assembly (IWA) End of year event held in Lagos

L-r ...Chief Patrick Chimezie, his wife  President  Igbo Women Assembly Chief (Mrs) Nneka Chimezie,   Special Guest of Honour .Former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development of Nigeria ;Iyom Josephine Anenih,  President the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) Professor Timothy Uzodinma Nwala, during the ALaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) & Igbo women Assembly (IWA) End of year End of year  Event   to promote the igbo language and the way forward for the industrialization of the Southeast  held in Lagos  on 10/12/2021...PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .
R-L… Former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development of Nigeria ;Iyom Josephine Anenih, President ; Guest ;Nze Johnbull Ezenwa and President  Igbo Women Assembly Chief (Mrs) Nneka Chimezie.

L-r… Former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development of Nigeria ;Iyom Josephine Anenih, President the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) Professor Timothy Uzodinma Nwala;` Former SSA  to President Jonathan; (representing Senator Anyim Pius Anyim) Mr Ferdinand Agu ; Former Commissioner of Information Ebonyi State ,Spokesman (ADF) Abia Onyike .

President  Igbo Women Assembly Chief (Mrs) Nneka Chimezie, (left) dancing with the Cultural Group during the ALaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) & Igbo women Assembly (IWA) End of year End of year  Event   to promote the igbo language and the way forward for the industrialization of the Southeast  held  at Welcome Centre hotel    in Lagoos10/12/2021…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

