ALaigbo Development Foundation (ADF, Igbo women Assembly (IWA) End of year event held in Lagos

R-L… Former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development of Nigeria ;Iyom Josephine Anenih, President ; Guest ;Nze Johnbull Ezenwa and President Igbo Women Assembly Chief (Mrs) Nneka Chimezie.

L-r… Former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development of Nigeria ;Iyom Josephine Anenih, President the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) Professor Timothy Uzodinma Nwala;` Former SSA to President Jonathan; (representing Senator Anyim Pius Anyim) Mr Ferdinand Agu ; Former Commissioner of Information Ebonyi State ,Spokesman (ADF) Abia Onyike .

President Igbo Women Assembly Chief (Mrs) Nneka Chimezie, (left) dancing with the Cultural Group during the ALaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) & Igbo women Assembly (IWA) End of year End of year Event to promote the igbo language and the way forward for the industrialization of the Southeast held at Welcome Centre hotel in Lagoos10/12/2021…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society