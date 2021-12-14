Ex – LCCI DG, Yusuf to speak at CICAN 2021 workshop

Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN), will Thursday hold its 2021 workshop and awards ceremony.

According to the association, developments in the foreign exchange aspect of the economy and its impact on the local industries will take the center stage.

The workshop which will take place at Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Ikeja, Lagos, with the theme, The “Impact of Forex crisis on the Real sector & MSMEs ” will attract economic experts and captains of industry in the manufacturing, Small, and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs), financial institutions in the country.

Chairman Planning Committee of CICAN, Barnabas Eshiet In a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos, and signed by the Chairman of the association, Mr. Charles Okonj, the event is scheduled to begin by 4 pm.

The statement disclosed that Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), and Immediate Past Director-General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Dr. Muda Yusuf will be the guest speaker at the event, which will center on the impact of the scarcity of FX on the country’s manufacturing industry in particular and the economy at large.

The statement added that distinguished captains of industry and outstanding individuals will receive the CICAN’s prestigious award for their great performance.

Also, the statement stated that some of the awardees include his Royal Highness, Igwe Chris Oranus , the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) Kris Oral Group of Companies, Malinson Afam Ukatu , The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Nipson, whose firm pioneers tiles production in Nigeria, Mr. George Onafowokan, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) Coleman Wires & Cables, who is been recognize for the great strides of his firm in wires and cables manufacturing and Engr. Bede Egwu Obayi, FNSE Director, National Metrology Institute, SON, for his passion for standards compliance.

The statement added that Mrs. Zaheera Baba- Ari, who is the Managing Director of Nigeria Commodities Exchange and the current Commissioner of Agriculture of Ogun State who has done much for the agriculture sector of Ogun State are some of the other awardees.

It noted that institutions like the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) who have had a sustainable partnership with CICAN for three decades, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) who has consistently used its advocacy roles to champion the cause of the country’s manufacturers are also to be recognized at the occasion.

The panelists include Igwe Chris Oranus, Mr. Malinson Afam Ukatu, Mr. George Onofowokan, and the Director-General of NACCIMA, Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni.

It would be recalled that recently, the manufacturer’s umbrella body told the world that they are unable to access up to 20 per cent of its FX needs from the local banks which the Central Bank of Nigeria designated for the purpose.

It will be recalled that CICAN is the best association that reports and analyse the country’s commerce, industry, and SMEs sector.

Over the years, the association used every December to bring together captains of industry, manufacturers, SMEs operators, financial institutions players, and the media and other experts to discuss topical issues confronting the Real and SMEs sector, the statement concluded.