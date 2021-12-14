Supercop DCP Olasoji attends Trek Africa National Discourse 2021; wins iconic award

In a very rare appearance by one of Nigeria’s finest police officers at social events, DCP Akinbayo Olasunkanmi Aremu Olasoji, was on Sunday, 12th December present at the LCCI Conference Centre, Lagos to physically participate in the 8th edition of the Trek Africa National Discourse and Awards (TAND 2021).

The supercop who matches godly values and goodwill with professionalism, DCP Olasoji was full of praises to the organizers of the event describing their efforts as ‘one of a kind’ among others.

Winning the Award as ‘Trek Africa Iconic Police Officer of the Decade’ jointly presented by the young political heavyweight from Lagos Mainland LGA, Hon. Oluseye Olofin and Publisher of Trek Africa Newspaper, Oki Samson Olatunji, the police officer thanked the media organization for its forthrightness in reporting the activities in the business, security, and governance sector. He urged Trek Africa Newspaper to continue on the path of pushing the right narrative.

Born October 27, 1968, in Lagos Island Lagos State to a middle-class family bonded by two tribes, a Yoruba father and an Igbo mother, DCP Olasoji is a police cop who always describes himself as an ambassador of the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries (MFM) in the Police Force.

He believes that his strong moral upbringing and strong Christian orientation were his primary guides in discharging his duties as a police officer. He is a proud holder of a B.Sc (Hons) Degree in Economic Education from the Lagos State University LASU in 1998, M.Sc Economic from Ekiti State University Ado Ekiti in 2017.

It should be recounted that DCP Akinbayo Olasoji was able to turn down a soul tempting-whopping N26million bribe from some questionable characters who wanted him to quash their crimes. This singular act earned him the promotion to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP years back.

