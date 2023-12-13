Akeredolu forwards Letter on Medical Leave to Ondo Assembly, Aiyedatiwa becomes Acting Governor

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Consequent upon the Doctor’s advice on the need for medical follow up after recuperating, Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday forwarded the letter on medical leave to the State House of Assembly.

Accepting the letter on behalf of other lawmakers, the Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, said the Governor’s action was in line with Section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

According to the letter, his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, would now assume the responsibilities of the Governor in acting capacity until there is a written declaration to the contrary.

The leave is expected to commence on Wednesday, 13th December, 2023.

Oladiji, who expressed appreciation to God for the speedy recovery of the Governor, expressed optimism that he would soon resume his duty.

