Namur Elite Int’l excites Nigerian mkt with fuel economizer, alkaline stick as distributors are rewarded with laptops

Necessity, they say is the mother of invention just the much that the global ecosystem has come to terms with the fact that ingenuity has its reward which most times come in multiple folds.

It was William Edward Burghardt who captured vividly the essence and need for hard work when he had in a letter to his great grandson declared that “the return from your work must be the satisfaction which that works brings to you and the world’s need of that work. With this, life is heaven or as near heaven as you can get. Without this—with work which you despise, which bores you, and which the world does not need–, this life is hell”.

Ifeyinwa Jessica Samuel is today the face of a couple of the most sort-after products in the African continent thanks to her commitment to industry and steadfastness to issues which bring joy and benefits to mankind. Jessica’s over 10 years in network marketing have empowered her to always go for the best and it thus appear that she and her team have struck jackpot in a series of essential products which consumers do not only need but desperately too.

Ifeyinwa is the African Representative of Namur Elite International, an internationally reputable company that is based in Japan. Namur Elite International is today revolutionizing the world with two hybrid products which touch the heart of human existence; Namur Fuel Economizer and Namur Alkaline Stick.

Namur Fuel Economizer is said to be a top-notch product which provides absolute remedy to fuel consumption considering that fuel consumption has become a major problem for all peoples across the world with particular emphasis in Nigeria where the product is becoming out of the reach of average citizen. Namur Fuel Economizer is said to be a unique product made in Japan that provides 100% fuel consumption management while improving engine performance.

“The fact that Namur Fuel Economizer guarantees more than 30 per cent savings on fuel consumption makes it a unique product in Nigeria today considering the high cost of fuel. The major secret to wealth and financial success lies in being of service to more people by creating value and solving their problems. The more problems you solve, the richer you become. Namur Fuel Economizer has proven to be what every Nigerian needs today and I am glad to be part of the solution”, the African Representative volunteered.

She had remarked that the Namur Alkaline Stick is a unique product made from all natural alkaline stones that helps revamp, revitalize and mineralize water thus making it healthier for human consumption.

It is therefore not surprising that in less than two months of the introduction of these products into the Nigerian market, consumers have continued to besiege the various retail outlets where Namur Fuel Economizer and Namur Alkaline Stick are been sold with many more distributors queuing up to be admitted as stockists.

As a measure of the wide acceptance of the products, the African Representative of Namur Elite International celebrated distributors and marketers at an impressive event which held in Lagos last week during which 18 leading marketers were rewarded with customized laptops valued at re warded with plaques for their outstanding performances in investing and partnering with Namur Elite International. The event was upgraded to another level as there was an after award Dinner Party / Gala Night which held at Lagos Sheraton Hotel. In attendance were the awardees, Namur Super store owners, guests of the awardees and management of Namur Elite Int’l within Nigerian and the Francophone countries.

“In two months time, precisely February 2024, the next batch of laptop awardees would emerge and be celebrated with their brand new customized laptops whilst the first batch would have been qualified for international trip to Dubai and then the Car award. It goes on and on from one rank to the next up to the highest. Isn’t amazing?” Jessica submitted.

Some of the dignitaries who graced the occasion were HRH Eze Sir Chidera & Lolo who are the King and Queen of Ichida Town in Anambra State, Chief Charles Ejiofor from Awka, Chief Odinanmadu, Chief Dennis, Mr Buchi Charlon, Queen Uche Amah, Queen Gina and Kelvin Egerue, Managing Editor of Champion Newspapers among others.