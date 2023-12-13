Rock Foundation for Widows Orphans & Less Privileged, Celebrating 22 years of touching lives , fundraising of N100m for 5-year project held in Lagos

L-r … Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South East Zone, Lady Ada Chukwudozie; CEO Rock Foundation For Widows Orphans & Less Privileged (ROFWOL) Mrs Favour Chika-Okafor; Dr. Ama Onyerinma; Mrs. Ginika Okafor; Chairman Board of Trustee (ROFWOL) Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR).

L-r… Mrs.Uzo Inno- Okoye; GMD/Editor –Chief Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Ihekanwa; CEO Rock foundation For Widows Orphans & Less Privileged (ROFWOL) Mrs Favour Chika-Okafor; Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South East Zone, Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Chairman of Globe Motors Holdings Limited Mrs, Nkiru Anumudu.

L-R …Sir Orji Okoye; CEO, Ekulo Group of Companies Chief Emmanuel Bishop Okonkwo; Sir Ifeanyi Chukwuka; Chairman Board of Trustee (ROFWOL) Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR). CEO Rock Foundation For Widows Orphans & Less Privileged (ROFWOL) Mrs. Favour Chika-Okafor; Philanthropist, Chief Daniel Uchendu and Mrs. Ngozi Okonkwo.

L-r … Chairman Lexham Investment- Chief Mrs. Taiwo Taiwo; Nigerian singer/songwriter, actress, Onyeka Onwenu and Chief (Mrs) Funke Arthur –Worrey.

L-r… Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South East Zone, Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Chairman of Globe Motors Holdings Limited Mrs, Nkiru Anumudu and GMD/Editor –in Chief Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Ihekanwa.

Chairman Board of Trustee, Rock Foundation For Widows Orphans & Less Privileged (ROFWOL) Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR); CEO of the foundation, Mrs Favour Chika-Okafor ( both middle) poses with the panelist.

L-r… Lady Uche Obi; CEO Rock Foundation For Widows Orphans & Less Privileged (ROFWOL) Mrs. Favour Chika-Okafor and Lady Christie Onwuzulike.

L-r… CEO NISPO OIL & GAS SERVICES LIMITED, Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu; Chairman, Vixa Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, Chief Ebuka Okafor; GMD/Editor –-in Chief Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Ihekanwa; Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South East Zone, Lady Ada Chukwudozie.

Cross Section of Friends, during the Celebrating 22 years of Touching lives & fundraising of N100m for 5-year project theme, ‘Advocacy for Cervical Cancer & free PAP Smear Screening for the Poor Widow’ organised by (ROFWOL) held at the civic centre in Lagos on 10/12/2023… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

