NSE President Honoured with Africa Energy Lifetime Achievement Award in Houston

L-r… President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala; presenting award to the representative of Consular of Angola ,Silvia Cruz.

 L-R ... Engr Layi Oyeleye ;President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala; Houston Chairman Solomon Ovueferaye and the Vice Chairman, during the  WomEnergy  Africa  Gala & Awards held in Houston   9/5/2024.
L-r… President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala; presenting award to the representative of Consular of Angola ,Silvia Cruz.

NSE President Honored with Africa Energy Lifetime Achievement Award*

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, has been recognized for her exemplary contributions to the energy sector with the prestigious Africa Energy Lifetime Achievement Award. The accolade was bestowed upon her at the 2024 WomEnergy Africa Gala and Award held in Houston.

The gathering of esteemed professionals and industry leaders served as a platform to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of women across the globe. It was a night filled with inspiration, recognition, and networking opportunities where NSE President’s recognition further solidified her status as a trailblazer and role model in the field of engineering.

 

