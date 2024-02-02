Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Aiyedatiwa nominates six Commissioners, appoints three Special  Advisers

People & Power
Gov Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State
16
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DAMISI OJO,Akure

Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has forwarded names of Six Commissiners to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The names of the six Commissioner-nominees according to the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, are: Mrs. Omowumi Isaac, ACCA, Mr. Olukayode A. Ajulo, SAN, Engr. Razaq Obe, Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan, Barr. Akinwumi Sowore, Mr. Oseni Oyeniyi.

The Governor has also appointed three Special Advisers.They are Hon. Olugbenga Omole, Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, Mrs. Olamide Falana, Special Adviser on Gender Affairs and Mr. Alabi Johnson, Special Adviser on Energy.

For a better society

 

Continue Reading
BISIRIYU 1636 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Senate seeks robust partnership with Germany on Security,…

Mix feelings greet Feb 3, bye-elections as some electorate,…

Tension brews as INEC removes PDP from ballots in Plateau…

APC cancels suspension of Benue State Chairman.

1 of 1,042