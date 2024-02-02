Aiyedatiwa nominates six Commissioners, appoints three Special  Advisers

DAMISI OJO,Akure

Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has forwarded names of Six Commissiners to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The names of the six Commissioner-nominees according to the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, are: Mrs. Omowumi Isaac, ACCA, Mr. Olukayode A. Ajulo, SAN, Engr. Razaq Obe, Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan, Barr. Akinwumi Sowore, Mr. Oseni Oyeniyi.

The Governor has also appointed three Special Advisers.They are Hon. Olugbenga Omole, Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, Mrs. Olamide Falana, Special Adviser on Gender Affairs and Mr. Alabi Johnson, Special Adviser on Energy.

For a better society