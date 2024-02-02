Inaugural Founder’s Day Lecture: Prof. Ogundipe stresses need for nation’s investment in science, technology

CHINYERE IKEANYI

Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Professor Oluwatoyin Temitayo Organdie FAAS, FAS, has stressed that any nation’s investment in science innovation and technology would foster societal advancement, economic growth and global competitiveness.

Prof. Ogundipe state this in Lagos while delivering the Inaugural Founder’s Day Lecture on “Nation building through innovation, Science and Technology” of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Ikorodu.

Stating that these investments demonstrated an understanding of how science and technology could change the world and enhance the quality of life for its people, the ex-VC said: “Therefore, countries that invest in science, innovation, and technology are often ahead of those that do not invest or rather invest poorly”.

Pointing out that nation-building should take into account several factors, all of which are now influenced by science, innovation, and technology, Ogundipe gave examples of nations that invested heavily on science, innovation and technology, which yielded positive impacts for them.

“Investments in technological innovation and research and development (R&D) have always been given top priority in South Korea. In terms of R&D spending as a percentage of GDP, the nation leads the world. This has fueled South Korea’s economic expansion and made it one of the world’s most developed economies.

“To establish itself as an Asian centre for research and technological advancement, Singapore has made deliberate investments in science, technology, and innovation. With an emphasis on industries including biotechnology, information technology, and clean energy, Singapore has developed a thriving innovation ecosystem.

“The public and private sectors have long supported the United States’ large investments in science, innovation, and technology. Silicon Valley, a major global hub for innovation and technology, is located in the United States. Prominent tech companies have grown as a result of the nation’s tech hubs.

“China has accelerated its investments in science and technology, highlighting the role that innovation plays in propelling the country’s economic growth. In terms of cutting edge technologies like 5G, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence, China has emerged as a key participant. China’s competitiveness in the tech sector has increased due to the rise in global prominence of Chinese companies such as Tencent and Huawei.

“Germany has a long history of funding R&D, especially in the fields of engineering and manufacturing. Germany is a significant exporter of high-tech products and machinery in part because of its emphasis on technology.

“Considering its tiny size, Israel has made large investments in science and technology. Innovation and R&D are actively encouraged by the government. Israel is a world leader in cyber security and has created cutting-edge defence technologies. The nation has effectively promoted economic diversification by transferring technology from military to civilian applications”, he stated.

Ogundipe, who said a country’s ability to innovate and use technological advancements, was closely linked to its economic development, emphasized that countries that allocate resources towards research and development foster an atmosphere that is favourable for technological innovations.

According to him, some important facets of how innovation and research contribute to Nigeria’s internal security are: Analysis and Intelligence Gathering; Technology Adoption and Surveillance; Cybersecurity Measures; Border Security and Cross-Border Cooperation; Conflict Resolution and Peace-building; Training and Skill Development and Public Awareness and Education.

