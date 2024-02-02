Champion Newspapers Limited
Dr. Emeka Akabogu, celebrates 50th birthday, book presentation in Lagos

L-r... Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamo; Guest, Funke Agbor (SAN); the Celebrant, Dr Emeka Akabuogu; Group Managing Director of Dozzy Group, Chief Daniel Chukwudozie;  Director Maritime Business Services, FMM&BE   Babatunde Sule;  Group Executive Director of Rainoil Limited;      Godrey Ogbechie, during dinner and Book Presentation to mark the 50th Birthday of  Dr. Emeka Akabuogu; held in Lagos on   26/1/2024 ... PHOTO:CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r…  Mr Bimbo Atilola , the Celebrant Dr Emeka Akabuogu; Victor Nwokeji and Izuchukwu Obi.

L-r…President, Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, Alhaji Aminu Umar; the Celebrant, Dr Emeka Akabuogu; his mother Dr Ego Akabuogu,

L-r…Managing Director, Mainland Oil and Gas Company, Prince Dr. Chris Igwe; his wife Mrs. Peace; Group Managing Director of Dozzy Group, Chief Daniel Chukwudozie; Chairman,BOT , South East- South South Professionals of Nigeria, Mr Emeka Ugwu –Oju.

L-r…The Celebrant, Dr Emeka Akabuogu; with Pastor Uche iheakanwa.

L-r… Director of Maritime Services, Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Babatunde Sule Jimoh; Executive Director Rainoil Limited, Godrey OgbechieManaging Director,Mainland Oil and Gas Company,  Dr  Chris Igwe; Managing Director of 11 Plc, Chief Adetunji Oyebanji and President, Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, Alhaji Aminu Umar, at Akabogu’s birthday dinner and book presentation.

R-LThe Celebrant, Dr Emeka Akabuogu; President, Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, Alhaji Aminu Umar; presenting a gift from Olaniyi Oyindamola.Nnachi Grace, a Student from the University of Lagos after the debate.

R-l …The Celebrant, Dr Emeka Akabuogu; President, Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, Alhaji Aminu Umar; Akotomeh Sonate Naomi and Davis Jefferson from Lagos State University  (LASU) also received a gift . After the debate. A maritime lawyer, Dr. Emeka Akabogu, celebrated his 50th birthday and launched two maritime law books – Ship Arrest in Nigeria and Nigerian Ports Law the event was held at the civic center in Lagos on  26/1/2024 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

