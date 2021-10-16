Ahead of 2023: EFCC quizzes ex-Gov. Kwankwaso over alleged fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has grilled a former Kano Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

It was reported that the questioning was in connection with an alleged mismanagement of N10billion pension cash.

Some individuals had accused Kwankwaso of using the pension remittances to allegedly fund a housing project for some cronies.

According to a source, the EFCC invited the former Governor following a petition by some retired employees of the Kano State Government.

“Kwankwaso reported to the EFCC today(Saturday) and he is currently being grilled by a team of operatives at the commission’s headquarters Abuja,” a source disclosed to The Nation.

He is being questioned over allegations of abuse of office, diversion of public funds and fraudulent allocation of government properties to cronies.

”Kwankwaso who is also a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party was first invited by the EFCC in September but failed to honour the invitation.”

Another source disclosed that Kwankwaso “may have been invited in relation to a petition by some retired employees of the Kano State Government who had earlier petitioned the EFCC, complaining that the former Governor mismanaged pension remittances to the tune of N10billion between 2011 and 2015, to fund a housing project for cronies.”

