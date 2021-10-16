Ooni’s birthday: Urinary Tract Infection patients, others benefit from HAI-sponsored free healthcare service

Several natives and residents of Ile-Ife especially people suffering from Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) related diseases, were on Friday given free healthcare services, sponsored by Hopes Alive Initiative (HAI), in celebration of the birthday anniversary of the Arole Oduduwa and Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II.

The initiative, held at the prominent Oba Okunade Sijuwade Memorial Hall, Enuwa, Ile-Ife, was sponsored by HAI, under the leadership of Princess Temitope Adesegun, to assist the poor and other vulnerable persons.

The exercise which includes quality medical advice on the prevention, maintenance and complete cure of Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), played host to many beneficiaries with special preference for the elderly and women.

Aside from the free medical checkup and advice, free drugs and other medications as recommended by doctors on the ground were equally administered to the participants who trooped in from all walks of life.

Beneficiaries, who took turns to be attended to, moved with enthusiasm from one phase of the exercise to the other with prayers for the management of Hopes Alive Initiative and the Oonirisa.

A 75-year-old beneficiary, who identified herself as Mrs. Stella Taiwo, expressed joy and prayed fervently for the brain behind it.

“I have been battling with pains for years because I could not afford the cost of treatment, but I am so happy that I am getting what should have cost me a fortune for free.

“I so much thank the Ooni and HAI for this great idea. I wish him (The Ooni) a long reign on the throne of his ancestors”, the happy woman said in Yoruba language.

Speaking on behalf of HAI, Dr. Ese Oghene said the initiative was one among many others structured to ensure that everyone is taken care of regardless of the unequal economic status.

“It is heartwarming to see that we are currently meeting people’s medical needs especially those suffering from Urinary Tract Infection (UTI). This will be taken as a motivation to do more and make life better for all.

“We thank our father, the Ooni for giving us this opportunity and we wish him a happy birthday. Long may he reign on the throne of Oduduwa.” Dr. Oghene prayed.

The medical outreach is the second of its kind in the line-up of events commemorating the Ooni’s birthday, according to a statement by Comrade Moses Olafare, Director, Media & Public Affairs, Ooni’s Palace.

