Global Hand-Washing Day: Oyo winning battle against infections with hand-washing advocacy

Oyo State Government, through the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (OYORUWASSA), Water Aid Nigeria, Living Word Mission and other allies in the war against Covid-19, cholera and other infections have recorded success in their efforts as the number of people with the COVID-19 virus and other infections have reduced.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC)’s figure as at Thursday 14th October 2021 showed Oyo State with six cases out of fifteen States across the country that had 226 new cases of Covid-19 infection.

Engaging market men and women at Aleshinloye Market, Ibadan North-West Local Government area in Ibadan and Methodist Grammar School, Bodija Ibadan on handwashing advocacy on Friday, representatives of OYORUWASSA, Water Aid Nigeria, Heineken African Foundation, Living Word Mission and other partners said it was pertinent to spread the message to the households through the traders and schools.

Mrs. Shotonwa-Roagess Oluyinka, Director Hygiene at the RUWASSA said the commemoration of the Global Hand-washing Day was to create more awareness on the importance of Hand-washing, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic was tamed in Oyo State with the prompt intervention of the State government and other stakeholders.

She added that cholera and other infectious diseases have been kept at bay with the increased adoption of the Hand-washing habit by the people, which he said was as a result of continuous advocacy.

“Heineken African Foundation, Water Aid Nigeria and Living Word Mission’s partnership with OYORUWASSA at the critical moment of the outbreak of Coronavirus helped the State navigate the period of global fear with the moderate number of infection and deaths in the State.

“The interventions include production and distribution of hygiene packs, soaps, mobile hand-washing facilities to key areas like motor parks, schools, markets, public offices and many more, as well as the creation of awareness through local health facilities, which greatly assisted in winning the battle against COVID-19 and cholera, among other infections.”

The Lead Person for the Civil Society Groups, who also represented Living Word Mission, Mr. Marcus Williams said the advocacy rally to Aleshinloye market, which was adjudged the largest market in the metropolis, was to engage the people in the market to help spread the message of good hygiene to the household.

He said the engagement also achieved the success of nominating traders who performed the hand-washing competitions as Global Hand-Washing Ambassadors, which he said would motivate the individuals to be happy to spread the gospel.

Williams hinted that the efforts of Oyo State government and its partners have yielded success in the areas of nipping the spread of infections in the bud.

He said ten communities were drawn from Ibadan South Local Government where enumerators would reach out to the people about hygiene behavioral messages, while the media was also engaged to get the information to every nook and cranny of the State.

The Aare Oloja of Aleshinloye Market, Alhaji Isiaka Abolade appreciated the efforts of the State administration in the area of sanitation and primary healthcare, saying the fulfillment of electoral promises in the health sector indicated that Governor Seyi Makinde has succeeded.

Highlights of the event were advocacy talk, road walk, hand-washing competition and distribution of hygiene packs and special gifts for the competitors.

