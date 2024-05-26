Africa CEO Forum: Vivajets Aims to Make Business Aviation More Inclusive

Nigerian business aviation firm, Vivajets, has underscored the benefits of business aviation as a crucial success enabler for leaders on the continent. The company recently attended and exhibited at the Africa CEO Forum, an annual conference that gathers thousands of business leaders and policymakers from across Africa and beyond.

Held in Kigali, Rwanda, the 2024 Africa CEO Forum featured over 2,000 participants representing 73 countries. It also attracted more than 1,000 CEOs, 75 presidents and ministers, and over 200 journalists. The issues of leadership, integration, finance, and technology dominated discussions. Despite progressive collaborative policies like the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), business integration is still a challenge in Africa as language, political and geographical barriers limit collaborations. Ambitious leaders on the continent are increasingly leveraging on business aviation to overcome these obstacles.

“Business aviation is a success enabler for the 21st century African leader. It bypasses the common barriers that hinder mobility and collaboration in Africa whilst facilitating connectivity for business and policy leaders across boundaries.” said Chukwuerika Achum, CEO of Vivajets.

According to Achum, as Africa continues to develop, the role of business aviation will become increasingly significant.

“Vivajets is poised to lead this transformation, ensuring that African leaders have the tools they need to succeed in a globalized world. Through innovation and a focus on inclusivity, we are contributing to efforts at shaping a brighter future for Africa.”

“We are leveraging innovation to make business aviation more accessible and affordable, thereby democratizing access to an often-exclusive service,” said Tejumade Salami, Chief Operating Officer of Vivajets. According to Salami, the firm’s innovative approach has led to the development of digital platforms CharterXE and FlyPJX, both brands affiliated with Vivajets.

“Our approach aims to democratize access to private aviation, ensuring that more leaders and organizations can harness its benefits,” added Salami.

Both public and private sector leaders who spoke at the event canvassed for more business integration. Nigerian billionaire and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, called for increased investments in the African continent to foster its rapid growth and development.

“Looking ahead, Africa holds the key to its greatness. I’m not merely investing money but dedicating my entire being to this cause. In Africa, possibilities are boundless,” the billionaire added.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that deeper integration translates into prosperity and well-being for Africa’s people,” said host and president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame.

“Overall, what we need is much more business activity, above all with each other. So that we see the emergence of global African firms with continental scope and scale, which champion the interests and ambitions of our people.”