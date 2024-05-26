Ibadan Chief, Adegoke emerges President of Jericho Business Club……..Promises to bring more development to Ibadanland

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The Aare-Onibon Balogun of Ibadanland, Olooye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke (FCA), has emerged the new President of the Jericho Businessmen Club (JBC).

In a landslide victory, Adegoke polled 33 votes against his opposition with 17 votes to lead and run the affairs of the formidable club for the next two years.

The total accredited voters were 52 while 37 were physically present, 15 joined virtually.

Oloye Adegoke polled 33 votes, his opponent, Mr. Jide Iyanda, polled 17 votes, one vote was voided while one of those that attended virtually did not vote.

Other executive members are Engr. Tunji Gafaar, Vice President; Tunde Adisa, Secretary-General; Ademola Adedeji, Assistant General Secretary; Wale Oyeniyi, Social Secretary; Wasiu Abiola, Assistant Social Secretary; Yemi Sanni, Financial Secretary; Kunle Opawale, Publicity Secretary; Engr. Adewale Akinola, Chief Whip; Mogaji Kunle Oyewole, Legal Adviser and Olooye Remi Babalola, Ex-Officio as the immediate Past President.

In his acceptance speech, Olooye Adegoke pledged to move the Club to a higher level in terms of innovation, development, welfarism of members and also promised to reposition JBC by ensuring that it attains its rightful position in the scheme of things within Ibadanland and Oyo State.

He also declared that with the vast numbers of notable and credible members who have excel in their various professional endeavours, they would use their connection both at home and in diaspora to attract more developments to Ibadanland and Oyo state in general.

Olooye Adegoke said the leadership of the Club under him will work hard in ensuring the Club claims its rightful position and make the club more relevant, successful and a force to reckon with in Ibadanland.

He said he is determined to leverage on the enormous potential within the club to bring developments to the great city of Ibadanland.

On the welfare of members, the new President promised adequate welfare for the members.

According to him, “I am sure by the Grace of God, there will be no misunderstanding. With regards to the welfare of members, it will be paramount in our minds. We will render helps and support to whoever needs help and our support.

“We will encourage members to patronize ourselves in term of networking and business opportunities. Your network is your networth. Nobody can clap with one hand, it is going to be a joint effort.

“We are determined to reposition the Club so that it can do all within its power to bring more developments and glory to the great city of Ibadan and the entire State.”

Olooye Adegoke prayed for members from Ibadan and those that travelled from outside Ibadan that they would return back to their various destinations safely.

