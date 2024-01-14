AFCON 2023 kicks off with spectacular opening ceremony

The much-anticipated 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicked off on Saturday with a spectacular opening ceremony at the Ebimpé Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ceremony commenced with a vibrant celebration of African diversity and culture, featuring a wide range of traditional Ivorian dances and music.

Donning colorful attires and accessories, the performers stunned the audience with diverse local dances, moves, beats, and musical instruments.

The stage thereafter came alive with the soulful voices of Dadju and Tayc, representing Congolese and Cameroonian origins, respectively. The duo sang in both French and English under African rhythms.